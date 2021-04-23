Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foreign Liaison Officers Meet with JU Midshipmen [Image 4 of 7]

    Foreign Liaison Officers Meet with JU Midshipmen

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Jacksonville, Fla. (April 23, 2021) – Chilean Navy Cmdr. Juan Pablo Enríquez, a Foreign Liaison Officer assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet speaks to midshipmen from the Jacksonville University NROTC unit, April 23, 2021. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foreign Liaison Officers Meet with JU Midshipmen [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    Jacksonville University

