210423-N-DB801-0138

Jacksonville, Fla (April 23, 2021) – Colombian Navy Capt. Nelson Villalba, a Foreign Liaison Officer assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet speaks to midshipmen from the Jacksonville University NROTC unit, April 23, 2021. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 12:59 Photo ID: 6612965 VIRIN: 210423-N-DB801-0138 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 377.18 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Foreign Liaison Officers Meet with JU Midshipmen [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.