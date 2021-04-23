The addition of an adult provider at the newly minted Primary Cough & COVID Clinic enables Martin Army Community Hospital to offer a one-stop shop for adults and children suffering from influenza like illnesses which offers walk-in testing, face to face doctor visits and pharmacy.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 11:56
|Photo ID:
|6612863
|VIRIN:
|210423-A-DA014-340
|Resolution:
|1437x2255
|Size:
|262.55 KB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRUCC no Longer Just for Pediatrics [Image 2 of 2], by Jane Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PRUCC no Longer Just for Pediatrics
