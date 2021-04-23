Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRUCC no Longer Just for Pediatrics

    PRUCC no Longer Just for Pediatrics

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Jane Lee 

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    The addition of an adult provider at the newly minted Primary Cough & COVID Clinic enables Martin Army Community Hospital to offer a one-stop shop for adults and children suffering from influenza like illnesses which offers walk-in testing, face to face doctor visits and pharmacy.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 11:56
    Photo ID: 6612863
    VIRIN: 210423-A-DA014-340
    Resolution: 1437x2255
    Size: 262.55 KB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Georgia
    Fort Benning
    Martin Army Community Hospital
    BMACH
    Primary Cough & COVID Clinic

