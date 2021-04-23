The addition of an adult provider at the newly minted Primary Cough & COVID Clinic enables Martin Army Community Hospital to offer a one-stop shop for adults and children suffering from influenza like illnesses which offers walk-in testing, face to face doctor visits and pharmacy.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 11:56 Photo ID: 6612862 VIRIN: 210423-A-DA014-287 Resolution: 1700x2200 Size: 179.61 KB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRUCC no Longer Just for Pediatrics [Image 2 of 2], by Jane Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.