NEX Bahrain Hosts French Carrier Charles De Gaulle

NEX Bahrain hosted the French carrier Charles De Gaulle for late night “bubble” shopping experience. To ensure the health and safety of the crew, NEX Bahrain closed the store to other shoppers and thoroughly cleaned the store prior to their arrival. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

