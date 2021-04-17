Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NEX Bahrain Hosts French Carrier Charles De Gaulle [Image 3 of 5]

    NEX Bahrain Hosts French Carrier Charles De Gaulle

    BAHRAIN

    04.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX Bahrain hosted the French carrier Charles De Gaulle for late night “bubble” shopping experience. To ensure the health and safety of the crew, NEX Bahrain closed the store to other shoppers and thoroughly cleaned the store prior to their arrival. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 11:38
    Photo ID: 6612848
    VIRIN: 210417-N-QY289-0005
    Resolution: 1500x1500
    Size: 231.66 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEX Bahrain Hosts French Carrier Charles De Gaulle [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NEX Bahrain Hosts French Carrier Charles De Gaulle
    NEX Bahrain Hosts French Carrier Charles De Gaulle
    NEX Bahrain Hosts French Carrier Charles De Gaulle
    NEX Bahrain Hosts French Carrier Charles De Gaulle
    NEX Bahrain Hosts French Carrier Charles De Gaulle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain
    Navy Exchange Service Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT