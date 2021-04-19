Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic visits EOD STRIKE [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic visits EOD STRIKE

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 19, 2021) - Rear Adm. Darin Via, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, speaks to staff members at Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) Two at the command STRIKE facility during a familiarization tour at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. EOD STRIKE protects individuals and teams in the EOD force from debilitating stress through adaptability, recovery, and growth across the personal, social, cognitive and physical wellness domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 08:15
    Photo ID: 6612632
    VIRIN: 210419-N-AP176-1012
    Resolution: 4356x2899
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic visits EOD STRIKE [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Visits EOD STRIKE
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Visits EOD STRIKE
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic visits EOD STRIKE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STRIKE
    EOD
    EODGRU2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT