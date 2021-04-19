Naval Medical Forces Atlantic visits EOD STRIKE

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 19, 2021) - Rear Adm. Darin Via, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, speaks to Capt. Charles Eckhart, commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) Two, during a familiarization tour at the EODGRU2 STRIKE facility at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. EOD STRIKE protects individuals and teams in the EOD force from debilitating stress through adaptability, recovery, and growth across the personal, social, cognitive and physical wellness domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

