SASEBO, Japan (April 22, 2021) - CFAS Installation Environmental Program Director Julie Zimmerman and CFAS Housing Director Ryan Annis present a newly planted yew plum pine tree to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams onboard CFAS’ Fiddler's Green Housing April 22, 2021. The tree was saved from a construction site elsewhere on the base and planted at Fiddler’s Green Housing at the request of residents as a replacement for one that was previously destroyed by a typhoon in 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 02:48
|Photo ID:
|6612435
|VIRIN:
|210422-N-CA060-0007
|Resolution:
|2268x3402
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tree Relocation on CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT