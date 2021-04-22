Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tree Relocation on CFAS [Image 2 of 3]

    Tree Relocation on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (April 22, 2021) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams, CFAS Housing Director Ryan Annis and CFAS Installation Environmental Program Director Julie Zimmerman stand by a newly planted yew plum pine tree onboard CFAS’ Fiddler's Green Housing April 22, 2021. The tree was saved from a construction site elsewhere on the base and planted at Fiddler’s Green Housing at the request of residents as a replacement for one that was previously destroyed by a typhoon in 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 02:48
    Photo ID: 6612434
    VIRIN: 210422-N-CA060-0005
    Resolution: 2268x3402
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tree Relocation on CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tree Relocation on CFAS
    Tree Relocation on CFAS
    Tree Relocation on CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cfas
    housing
    beautification
    Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT