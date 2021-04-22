SASEBO, Japan (April 22, 2021) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams, CFAS Housing Director Ryan Annis and CFAS Installation Environmental Program Director Julie Zimmerman stand by a newly planted yew plum pine tree onboard CFAS’ Fiddler's Green Housing April 22, 2021. The tree was saved from a construction site elsewhere on the base and planted at Fiddler’s Green Housing at the request of residents as a replacement for one that was previously destroyed by a typhoon in 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 02:48 Photo ID: 6612434 VIRIN: 210422-N-CA060-0005 Resolution: 2268x3402 Size: 1.84 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tree Relocation on CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.