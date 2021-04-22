Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scout Section Reconnaissance Lanes [Image 9 of 13]

    Scout Section Reconnaissance Lanes

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Sgt. Jonathan Dunn (center) and Pfc. Ian Brasier (left), cavalry scouts assigned to Blackfoot Troop, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, move to an observation point during while Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Gonnion (right) provides rear security during scout section reconnaissance lanes at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on April 22, 2021. The lanes consisted of dry, blank and live fire iterations testing the scout section’s ability to successfully identify, engage and destroy enemy targets. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 02:29
    Location: HI, US
