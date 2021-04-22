Pfc. Ian Brasier, a cavalry scout assigned to Blackfoot Troop, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, scans his designated sector for enemy targets during scout section reconnaissance lanes at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on April 22, 2021. The lanes consisted of dry, blank and live fire iterations testing the scout section’s ability to successfully identify, engage and destroy enemy targets. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 02:29 Photo ID: 6612408 VIRIN: 210422-A-AK380-089 Resolution: 6085x4057 Size: 1.45 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scout Section Reconnaissance Lanes [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.