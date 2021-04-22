Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Sailor Secures Line During Small Boat Operations [Image 11 of 11]

    USS America Sailor Secures Line During Small Boat Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Tucker 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (April 23, 2021) Seaman Zhihao Luo, from San Francisco, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), secures a line during small boat operations training. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Tucker)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 01:55
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Hometown: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
