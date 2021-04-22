SASEBO, Japan (April 23, 2021) Seaman Zhihao Luo, from San Francisco, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), secures a line during small boat operations training. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Tucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 01:55 Photo ID: 6612383 VIRIN: 210423-N-QM905-1018 Resolution: 5017x3345 Size: 1.76 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Hometown: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Sailor Secures Line During Small Boat Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Shelby Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.