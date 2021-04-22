USS America Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations

SASEBO, Japan (April 23, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct small boat operations training in Sasebo Harbor. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Tucker)

