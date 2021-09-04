Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander [Image 3 of 3]

    La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Anna Churco 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Cindy Haygood, dual-status commander for the Louisiana COVID-19 operations, leads Louisiana National Guard leaders in welcoming active-duty U.S. Navy and Marine Corps members to Baton Rouge after their flight from Camp Pendleton, California, at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, April 9, 2021. The 135 active-duty members will support FEMA in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Baton Rouge Community Vaccination Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Anna Churco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 20:36
    Photo ID: 6612142
    VIRIN: 210409-Z-XN160-1013
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 679.28 KB
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Anna Churco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander
    La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander
    La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT