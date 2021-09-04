Brig. Gen. Cindy Haygood, dual-status commander for the Louisiana COVID-19 operations, leads Louisiana National Guard leaders in welcoming active-duty U.S. Navy and Marine Corps members to Baton Rouge after their flight from Camp Pendleton, California, at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, April 9, 2021. The 135 active-duty members will support FEMA in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Baton Rouge Community Vaccination Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Anna Churco)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 20:36
|Photo ID:
|6612142
|VIRIN:
|210409-Z-XN160-1013
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|679.28 KB
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander
