La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander

Brig. Gen. Cindy Haygood, dual-status commander for the Louisiana COVID-19 operations, leads Louisiana National Guard leaders in welcoming active-duty U.S. Navy and Marine Corps members to Baton Rouge after their flight from Camp Pendleton, California, at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, April 9, 2021. The 135 active-duty members will support FEMA in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Baton Rouge Community Vaccination Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Anna Churco)

