U.S. Navy service members administer COVID-19 vaccinations to community members at the Community Vaccination Center located at the Bon Carre Business Center in Baton Rouge, La., April 15, 2021. At this CVC, the Louisiana National Guard commands operations, while the Department of Defense, in support of FEMA, has positioned 135 active-duty members from the Navy and Marine Corps to support the logistics, traffic control, and administration of shots. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby M. Valadie)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 20:36
|Photo ID:
|6612140
|VIRIN:
|210415-Z-VU198-1011
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|540.27 KB
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Toby Valadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander
LEAVE A COMMENT