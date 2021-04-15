Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander [Image 1 of 3]

    La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie 

    Louisiana National Guard

    U.S. Navy service members administer COVID-19 vaccinations to community members at the Community Vaccination Center located at the Bon Carre Business Center in Baton Rouge, La., April 15, 2021. At this CVC, the Louisiana National Guard commands operations, while the Department of Defense, in support of FEMA, has positioned 135 active-duty members from the Navy and Marine Corps to support the logistics, traffic control, and administration of shots. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby M. Valadie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 20:36
    Photo ID: 6612140
    VIRIN: 210415-Z-VU198-1011
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 540.27 KB
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Toby Valadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander
    La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander
    La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    La. Guard general officer named as dual-status commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT