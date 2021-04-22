210422-N-EL867-0014 NEWPORT, R.I. (April 22, 2021) Capt. Christopher Alexander, commanding officer, Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), gives a speech during the SWSC change of command ceremony at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport R.I., April 22, 2021. During the ceremony, Alexander was relieved by Capt. Alexis Walker as SWSC’s commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 14:26 Photo ID: 6611418 VIRIN: 210422-N-EL867-0014 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 5.85 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SWSC holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Derien Luce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.