SWSC holds Change of Command Ceremony

210422-N-EL867-0027 NEWPORT, R.I. (April 22, 2021) Capt. Alexis Walker, prospective commanding officer, Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), reads his orders during the SWSC change of command ceremony at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport R.I., April 22, 2021. During the ceremony, Walker relieved Capt. Christopher Alexander as SWSC’s commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

