    NUWC Division Newport employee engages workforce through ‘Story Circle’ [Image 1 of 2]

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Cassandra Tompkins, a scientist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, created “Story Circle,” while teleworking during the coronavirus pandemic, as a casual way to communicate with co-workers. With more than 240 story posts since March 2020, Tompkins addressed topics on working mothers, science and engineering, gender, race and the LGBT community.

