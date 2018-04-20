Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NUWC Division Newport employee engages workforce through ‘Story Circle’ [Image 2 of 2]

    NUWC Division Newport employee engages workforce through ‘Story Circle’

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2018

    Photo by Richard Allen 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    During Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s 2018 Bring a Child to Work Day, Cassandra Tompkins (from left), a scientist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, presented a Women in STEM workshop that focused on science and engineering, with co-workers Conchy Vazquez and Athena Turner.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2018
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 12:38
    Photo ID: 6611119
    VIRIN: 180420-N-BZ518-109
    Resolution: 1000x665
    Size: 279.74 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Hometown: FALL RIVER, MA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport employee engages workforce through ‘Story Circle’ [Image 2 of 2], by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NUWC Division Newport employee engages workforce through ‘Story Circle’
    NUWC Division Newport employee engages workforce through ‘Story Circle’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division Newport employee engages workforce through &lsquo;Story Circle&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NUWC Division Newport
    21-22
    Story Circle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT