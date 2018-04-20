During Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s 2018 Bring a Child to Work Day, Cassandra Tompkins (from left), a scientist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, presented a Women in STEM workshop that focused on science and engineering, with co-workers Conchy Vazquez and Athena Turner.
NUWC Division Newport employee engages workforce through ‘Story Circle’
