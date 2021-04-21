Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Canandaigua VA Medical Center - April 2021 [Image 3 of 3]

    Canandaigua VA Medical Center - April 2021

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Jess Levenson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    USACE leadership and staff at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center in Canandaigua, NY, April 22, 2021.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Veterans Affairs are partners in delivering the Canandaigua VA Medical Center project, providing a state-of-the-art medical facility and health care service infrastructure to approximately 65,000 veterans living in and around the greater Canandaigua, NY area.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 12:06
    Photo ID: 6611090
    VIRIN: 210421-A-PG036-013
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 16.04 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canandaigua VA Medical Center - April 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Canandaigua VA Medical Center - April 2021
    Canandaigua VA Medical Center - April 2021
    Canandaigua VA Medical Center - April 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usace
    corps of engineers
    veterans
    infrastructure
    canandaigua
    buffalo district

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT