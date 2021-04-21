Work at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center in Canandaigua, NY, April 22, 2021.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Veterans Affairs are partners in delivering the Canandaigua VA Medical Center project, providing a state-of-the-art medical facility and health care service infrastructure to approximately 65,000 veterans living in and around the greater Canandaigua, NY area.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 12:05 Photo ID: 6611088 VIRIN: 210421-A-PG036-004 Resolution: 6016x3569 Size: 13.8 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Canandaigua VA Medical Center - April 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.