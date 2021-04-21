Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Jose Lopez, 860th Military Police Company, military police helps prepare, transport, and distribute COVID-19 vaccinations at a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site in Mesa, Ariz., April 21, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc.Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 12:34
|Photo ID:
|6611083
|VIRIN:
|210421-Z-UN281-009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG supports COVID-19 vaccination event in Mesa, AZ [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
