    AZNG supports COVID-19 vaccination event in Mesa, AZ

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Jose Lopez, 860th Military Police Company, military police helps prepare, transport, and distribute COVID-19 vaccinations at a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site in Mesa, Ariz., April 21, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc.Thurman Snyder)

    This work, AZNG supports COVID-19 vaccination event in Mesa, AZ [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

