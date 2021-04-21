AZNG supports COVID-19 vaccination event in Mesa, AZ

Arizona Army National Guard Sgt. Ryan Ramirez, 158th Infantry Regiment HQ, combat medic, helps prepare, transport, and distribute COVID-19 vaccinations at a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site in Mesa, Ariz., April 21, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc.Thurman Snyder)

