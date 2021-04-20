A crew chief marshals a F-15 Eagle during Sentry Savannah 21-1 April 20, 2021 in Savannah, Ga. Sentry Savannah is the largest air-to-air, joint aerial combat exercise hosted by the Georgia Air National Guard at the Air Dominance Center.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 10:49
|Photo ID:
|6610956
|VIRIN:
|210420-Z-GI695-0289
|Resolution:
|5814x3881
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Airmen Participate in Sentry Savannah [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Emily Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT