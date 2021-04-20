Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen Participate in Sentry Savannah [Image 2 of 4]

    Airmen Participate in Sentry Savannah

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Moon 

    142nd Wing

    A crew chief marshals a F-15 Eagle during Sentry Savannah 21-1 April 20, 2021 in Savannah, Ga. Sentry Savannah is the largest air-to-air, joint aerial combat exercise hosted by the Georgia Air National Guard at the Air Dominance Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 10:49
    Photo ID: 6610955
    VIRIN: 210420-Z-GI695-0087
    Resolution: 5661x3779
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Participate in Sentry Savannah [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Emily Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A F-15 Eagle Fighter Pilot Steps to His Jet
    Airmen Participate in Sentry Savannah
    Airmen Participate in Sentry Savannah
    Airmen Participate in Sentry Savannah

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia Air National Guard
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Portland Air National Guard Base
    Sentry Savannah
    142nd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT