    50th ARS refuels F-22 Demo Team commander [Image 2 of 3]

    50th ARS refuels F-22 Demo Team commander

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, prepares to receive fuel from a MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., KC-135 Stratotanker, April 17, 2021. Gunderson, a Tampa native, rendezvoused with the KC-135 assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron in-between performances for the SUN ‘n FUN airshow in Lakeland, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 09:55
    Photo ID: 6610830
    VIRIN: 210417-F-GM327-1003
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th ARS refuels F-22 Demo Team commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

