U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, prepares to receive fuel from a MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., KC-135 Stratotanker, April 17, 2021. Gunderson, a Tampa native, rendezvoused with the KC-135 assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron in-between performances for the SUN ‘n FUN airshow in Lakeland, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 09:55 Photo ID: 6610830 VIRIN: 210417-F-GM327-1003 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 1.33 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50th ARS refuels F-22 Demo Team commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.