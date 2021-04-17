U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, prepares to receive fuel from a MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., KC-135 Stratotanker, April 17, 2021. Gunderson, a Tampa native, rendezvoused with the KC-135 over Lakeland and Orlando, Fla., in-between performances for the SUN ‘n FUN airshow in Lakeland, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 09:55
|Photo ID:
|6610828
|VIRIN:
|210417-F-GM327-1002
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 50th ARS refuels F-22 Demo Team commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT