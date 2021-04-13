Michigan National Guard vaccinates at the fair grounds

An Army National Guard combat medic assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s (MING) COVID-19 response Task Force Spartan writes the time a vaccine was administered on a Lapeer County resident’s vehicle at a clinic at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds in Imlay City, Michigan, April 13, 2021. The MING was requested to help support the Lapeer County Health Department administer the vaccine to county residents at a clinic that provided more than 1,000 doses that day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 09:50
Location:
|IMLAY CITY, MI, US
