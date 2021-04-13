Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard vaccinates at the fair grounds [Image 2 of 3]

    Michigan National Guard vaccinates at the fair grounds

    IMLAY CITY, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    A Michigan Army National Guard Soldier and administrative clerk with the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 response Task Force Spartan enters information of an Lapeer County resident into the Michigan Care Improvement Registry at a community based COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds in Imlay City, Michigan, April 13, 2021. The MING was requested to help support the Lapeer County Health Department administer the vaccine to county residents at a clinic that provided more than 1,000 doses that day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Location: IMLAY CITY, MI, US 
    vaccine
    Michigan National Guard
    Imlay City
    COVID-19
    Lapeer County Health Department
    Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds

