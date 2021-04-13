Michigan National Guard vaccinates at the fair grounds

A Michigan Army National Guard Soldier and administrative clerk with the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 response Task Force Spartan enters information of an Lapeer County resident into the Michigan Care Improvement Registry at a community based COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds in Imlay City, Michigan, April 13, 2021. The MING was requested to help support the Lapeer County Health Department administer the vaccine to county residents at a clinic that provided more than 1,000 doses that day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

