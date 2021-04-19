210419-N-TE455-2628 ARABIAN SEA (April 19, 2021) - Japan Maritime Self Defense Force destroyer Setogiri (DD 156) operates alongside aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during flight operations in the Arabian Sea, April 19. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mo Bourdi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 09:56 Photo ID: 6610820 VIRIN: 210419-N-TE455-2628 Resolution: 3887x2587 Size: 872.85 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.