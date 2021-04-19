Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 3 of 7]

    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210419-N-KT825-1061 ARABIAN SEA (April 19, 2021) - Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Setogiri (DD 156) operates alongside aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), not pictured, in the Arabian Sea, April 19. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Haskins)

