Members of the 147th Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Sqaudron prepare to load munitions on MQ-9 Reapers at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, April 21, 2021. The 147th Attack Wing is participating in Southern Strike 2021, a large scale, joint and international combat exercise, which features counter insurgency, close air support, non-combatant evacuations, and maritime special operations.
This work, 147th participates in Southern Stike 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by Sean Cowher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
