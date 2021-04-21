147th participates in Southern Stike 2021

Members of the 147th Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Sqaudron prepare to load munitions on MQ-9 Reapers at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, April 21, 2021. The 147th Attack Wing is participating in Southern Strike 2021, a large scale, joint and international combat exercise, which features counter insurgency, close air support, non-combatant evacuations, and maritime special operations.

