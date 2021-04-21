Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    147th participates in Southern Stike 2021 [Image 7 of 9]

    147th participates in Southern Stike 2021

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Sean Cowher 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    A 147th Attack Wing MQ-9 Reaper taxis before take off at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, April 21, 2021. The 147th Attack Wing is participating in Southern Strike 2021, a large scale, joint and international combat exercise, which features counter insurgency, close air support, non-combatant evacuations, and maritime special operations.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 07:56
    Photo ID: 6610743
    VIRIN: 210421-Z-VS466-1018
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    This work, 147th participates in Southern Stike 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by Sean Cowher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Aircraft Maintenance
    MQ-9 Reaper
    Ellington Field JRB
    Texas Military Department
    Southern Strike 2021

