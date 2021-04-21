U.S. Air Force Airmen process through a pre-deployment function line at the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville, FL, April 21, 2021 before departing to support COVID-19 vaccination missions throughout the state. About 150 Airmen assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing are currently supporting state and local efforts to vaccinate Florida communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 07:55 Photo ID: 6610730 VIRIN: 210421-Z-XV261-1001 Resolution: 7545x5150 Size: 22.03 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125th Fighter Wing members move to missions [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.