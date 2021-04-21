Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    125th Fighter Wing members move to missions [Image 1 of 2]

    125th Fighter Wing members move to missions

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen process through a pre-deployment function line at the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville, FL, April 21, 2021 before departing to support COVID-19 vaccination missions throughout the state. About 150 Airmen assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing are currently supporting state and local efforts to vaccinate Florida communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 07:55
    Photo ID: 6610727
    VIRIN: 210421-Z-XV261-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 125th Fighter Wing members move to missions [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    125th Fighter Wing members move to missions
    125th Fighter Wing members move to missions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT