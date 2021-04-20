Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSAE support for DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 4 of 4]

    TSAE support for DEFENDER-Europe 21

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Dirk Radermacher, right, Visual Information Program Coordinator - Europe and Africa, demonstrates the capabilities of a mobile 130" LED-Full HD display, provided by Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) in support of Mission Partner Environment (MPE), the 7th Army Training Command’s (7th ATC) newest communication training platform at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2021. MPE hosts the exercise control group for DEFENDER-Europe 21, an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build strategic and operational readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. TSAE provides home-station, expeditionary, rotational, and contingency training support across the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command Areas of Responsibility in order to build readiness and increase interoperability of all U.S. assigned, attached, regionally aligned forces, our multinational partners, and allies. On behalf of 7th ATC and U.S. Army, TSAE manages the Training Support System management process and the theater Visual Information program. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 05:44
    Photo ID: 6610638
    VIRIN: 210420-A-BS310-0019
    Resolution: 7827x5218
    Size: 22.41 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

