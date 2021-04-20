TSAE support for DEFENDER-Europe 21

Photo shows a mobile 130" LED-Full HD display, provided by Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) in support of Mission Partner Environment (MPE), the 7th Army Training Command’s (7th ATC) newest communication training platform at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2021. MPE hosts the exercise control group for DEFENDER-Europe 21, an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build strategic and operational readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. TSAE provides home-station, expeditionary, rotational, and contingency training support across the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command Areas of Responsibility in order to build readiness and increase interoperability of all U.S. assigned, attached, regionally aligned forces, our multinational partners, and allies. On behalf of 7th ATC and U.S. Army, TSAE manages the Training Support System management process and the theater Visual Information program. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

