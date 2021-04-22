A U.S. Customs pamphlet shows what is, and is not, allowed to be mailed from the U.S. into Germany.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 05:51
|Photo ID:
|6610634
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-VE918-312
|Resolution:
|2203x1702
|Size:
|430.35 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Customs Pamplet [Image 2 of 2], by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Summer Surge: Getting meds, supplements through mail illegal
LEAVE A COMMENT