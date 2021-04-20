Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chopped Rifle [Image 1 of 2]

    Chopped Rifle

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Customs Inspector Brian Harris, U.S. Army Europe-Africa Chief Customs Inspector in Rheinland-Pfalz, shows an AR-15 style rifle a Soldier shipped in their household goods. Customs inspectors had to destroy the rifle due to customs regulations.

