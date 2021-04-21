PACIFIC OCEAN (April 21, 2021) – U.S. Navy Airman Edmundo Saldivarhuertero, from Chicago, wipes grease off the rotor blade disk of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 21, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

