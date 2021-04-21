Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Sailors sworn in at the Alamo during San Antonio Navy Week [Image 1 of 3]

    Future Sailors sworn in at the Alamo during San Antonio Navy Week

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    SAN ANTONIO – (April 21, 2021) During the Virtual Navy Week held in Military City USA, Rear Adm. Theodore LeClair, of Scituate, Mass., deputy director for operations, J-3, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, administered the oath of enlistment to future Sailors of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio at the Alamo. Additionally, he talked with family members and tourists regarding the young men and women’s future in America’s Navy. Navy Weeks are the service’s signature outreach program that enable the Navy to build and strengthen ties to the community. Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

