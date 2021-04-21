Spartan Paratroopers Train for Expert Soldier and Infantry Badges

A Paratrooper from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” rehearses weapons drills on the M2 Browning machine gun during Expert Soldier and Infantry Badge training April 21, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

Date Taken: 04.21.2021