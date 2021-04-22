Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Paratroopers Train for Expert Soldier and Infantry Badges

    Spartan Paratroopers Train for Expert Soldier and Infantry Badges

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A Paratrooper from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” rehearses weapons drills on the Javelin anti-tank missile system during Expert Soldier and Infantry Badge training April 21, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

    This work, Spartan Paratroopers Train for Expert Soldier and Infantry Badges, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spartan Paratroopers Train for Expert Soldier and Infantry Badges
    Spartan Paratroopers Train for Expert Soldier and Infantry Badges

    Alaska
    Arctic
    EIB
    paratrooper
    airborne
    U.S. Army Alaska

