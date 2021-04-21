Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane welcomes new commanding officer

Cmdr. Benjamin Goff and Cmdr. Dorothy Hernaez, commanding officers of the USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903), take a moment for a photo with family and friends during a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, April 21, 2021. Goff relieved Hernaez in a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Katy Kilroy/Released)
