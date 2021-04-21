Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane welcomes new commanding officer

    Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane welcomes new commanding officer

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Seaman Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Cmdr. Benjamin Goff and Cmdr. Dorothy Hernaez, commanding officers of the USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903), take a moment for a photo with family and friends during a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, April 21, 2021. Goff relieved Hernaez in a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Katy Kilroy/Released)

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    WMEC
    Harriet Lane

