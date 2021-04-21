Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane welcomes new commanding officer

Cmdr. Benjamin Goff relieved Cmdr. Dorothy Hernaez as commanding officer of the USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) in a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, Virginia, April 21, 2021. Vice Admiral Steven Poulin, the Atlantic Area commander, presided over the event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Kate Kilroy/Released)

