IBP 21 CARINA Launch

210419-N-NO842-1002 SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2021) Personnel assigned to Unmanned Undersea Vehicles (UUV) Squadron 1 prepare a CARINA unmanned undersea glider for launch in support of U.S. Pacific Fleet’s UxS IBP 21, April 19. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (Courtesy U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 18:41
|Photo ID:
|6610119
|VIRIN:
|210419-N-NO842-1002
|Resolution:
|2057x3659
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
