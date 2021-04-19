Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IBP 21 CARINA Launch [Image 3 of 3]

    IBP 21 CARINA Launch

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Tony Wright 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210419-N-NO842-1003 SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2021) A CARINA unmanned undersea glider from Unmanned Undersea Vehicles (UUV) Squadron 1 launches in support of U.S. Pacific Fleet’s UxS IBP 21, April 19. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (Courtesy U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IBP 21 CARINA Launch [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Tony Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unmanned
    C3F
    PACFLT
    UXSIBP21

