The 4th Security Forces Squadron participated in a Month of the Military Child parade at Wayne Preparatory Academy in Goldsboro, North Carolina, April 16, 2021. Multiple vehicles were operated by the 4th SFS in the parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 15:43
|Photo ID:
|6609819
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-QH602-2033
|Resolution:
|4862x3890
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SJAFB Purple Day [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT