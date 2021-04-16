Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB Purple Day [Image 1 of 3]

    SJAFB Purple Day

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Teachers and children from the Child Development Center and Youth Center gather for a Month of the Military Child parade at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 16, 2021. April is designated as Month of the Military Child, signifying the important role that military children play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Holloway)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 15:43
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    This work, SJAFB Purple Day [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military child
    sjafb
    purple up

