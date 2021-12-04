Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unaccompanied children temporary facilities preparation [Image 38 of 39]

    Unaccompanied children temporary facilities preparation

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    Federal Support to Health and Human Services

    Site survey images of facilities being used in support of unaccompanied children, April 12, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) aggressively works with its interagency partners to ensure that unaccompanied migrant children are safe and unified with family members or other suitable sponsors as quickly and safely as possible. The use of the JBSA-Lackland facility will have no impact on DoD's ability to conduct its primary mission or on military readiness. Military personnel will not be staffing this site or providing care for the children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Wilkinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 09:02
    Photo ID: 6609221
    VIRIN: 210412-F-SE617-007
    Resolution: 6103x4069
    Size: 11.18 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unaccompanied children temporary facilities preparation [Image 39 of 39], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NORAD
    USAF"
    JBAS
    "FS2HHHS
    USNORCOM

